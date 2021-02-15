A Hall County employee was recently arrested after allegedly throwing a chair and causing damage to a glass window.
Investigators arrested Branden Hulsey, 23, of Gainesville, on Friday, Feb. 12, and charged him with one count of criminal damage to government property, second-degree. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office also terminated his employment on Friday. Hulsey had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into a Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 10, incident.
While he was on duty at the Hall County Jail, Hulsey reportedly picked up a chair in the control room of an inmate housing unit and threw it into a glass window, according to the preliminary investigation. The impact of the chair resulted in cratering and cracking to the security glass. The estimated cost of replacement is $5,000.
The incident was witnessed by several employees, who reported it, despite Hulsey allegedly asking them to overlook the damage. Hulsey apparently threw the chair over frustration with completing required job-related paperwork.
“Hulsey’s conduct was unacceptable and a blatant criminal act,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “To further compound the situation, Hulsey attempted to persuade other employees to overlook his actions. I commend the other employees for doing the right thing and reporting the situation to their supervisor. Hulsey is being held accountable for his actions. No one is exempt or above the law.”
