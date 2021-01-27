Hall County is set to receive eight new fire trucks and a new ladder truck this week.
Hall County Fire and Emergency Services began training on the new equipment on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Fire Station 7.
“We are excited about the arrival of this new apparatus and for the opportunity it affords us to be able to continue providing quality services to the citizens of Hall County during emergency situations,” said Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins.
The new apparatus is funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The vehicles will replace older trucks at various stations throughout the county and is expected to be operational by early February.
“This replaces the majority of an aging fleet, which is expected to reduce our maintenance costs and assure reliable response performance for our citizens,” Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said. “I would like to thank the Board of Commissioners and citizens of Hall County for their support of this department and this investment in strategic infrastructure.”
Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin built the new apparatus, which took 10 months to construct.
