Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Hall County Jail inmate who walked away from an outside work detail on jail grounds Friday, Feb. 12.
Between 8:50 and 9 a.m., David Daniel Morgan, 37, of Gainesville, left his work assignment and got into an SUV with a driver who was waiting for him. The vehicle is a silver, 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag number RVQ8587.
Morgan had been in jail since Jan. 9 on a nonviolent theft charge.
Morgan is described as white, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair that is slightly gray in the front and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Morgan or the SUV should call 911.
