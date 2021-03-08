Hall County authorities are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Lula.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the robbery call at Circle M at the intersection of Hwy. 365 and Hwy. 52 on Sunday, March 7, at approximately 12:30 a.m.
"According to initial details, the male suspect approached the cash register, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash," the HCSO said in a news release. "The robber also pointed the gun at another man in the store and demanded his keys. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and got into the victim’s car. He then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene on foot."
Deputies and an HCSO K9 Unit searched the area, but did not locate the robber.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black or blue hooded jacket and black pants. The robber used a neck gaiter to cover his face and was wearing red tennis shoes. He committed the robbery using a handgun with a turquoise-colored frame.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact HCSO Investigator Frisbie at 770-297-2641.
