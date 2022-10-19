Hall SROs
Submitted

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has assigned three deputies to mobile patrols that will primarily focus on safety at the county’s 20 elementary schools, according to a press release. 

Currently, each middle and high school in the district is staffed daily by a School Resource Officer (SRO) who is a sworn deputy with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The SROs share time with the county elementary schools, but they are not on elementary campuses on a full-time basis.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.