Gift cards are an easy option for holiday giving, but investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are warning shoppers to be cautious with purchases, especially if they’re buying from racks in big box stores. The warning comes as a gift card scam has surfaced in nearby counties.
Investigators have found that scammers will print out their own barcodes and place those over the real barcodes on gift cards at local retailers. When the card is activated, the money is added to an existing card owned by the scammer instead of the card that’s being purchased, so not only is the buyer being ripped off, but the gift recipient gets a card with no value.
