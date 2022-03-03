A Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated following a fatal traffic accident in the city of Gainesville, according to a press release.
Deputy Aaron Buchanan was off-duty but in his marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision, which occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, on Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive.
The crash resulted in one death and one injury.
“I extend my sincerest condolences to the family that has suffered the loss of a loved one and the injury of another,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “We are saddened and shocked by the tragic crash that occurred this morning. Our employees are held to a higher standard and they are entrusted to serve and protect those in this community. While swift action was taken in terminating the deputy, nothing can replace the loss of a loved one. This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law. No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone.”
Buchanan had worked for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office since September 2016. He had worked as a patrol deputy for HCSO since Jan. 4, 2021.
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the criminal aspect of the collision. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information in reference to its investigation as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.