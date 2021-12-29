Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators are charging a Gainesville man with murder following the early-morning, Dec. 28, death of another man off Old Cornelia Hwy., according to a press release.
Detectives have identified the victim as Esteban Andrade, 52, of Gainesville. Andrade’s next of kin has been notified. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.
Just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, HCSO deputies responded to a call of a problem unknown in the 3800 block of Old Cornelia Hwy. Deputies found the body of the victim, later identified as Esteban Andrade, in a building behind the residence. Andrade showed signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body.
Investigators also responded and later identified a suspect in the death, Steve Joe Andrade, 26, of Gainesville. Shortly after 9 a.m., investigators and deputies stopped Andrade in a traffic stop near White Sulphur Rd. and took him into custody without incident. He faces charges of Malice Murder and Felony Murder in the death of Esteban Andrade.
In addition, Steve Joe Andrade faces charges of Felony Criminal Attempt to commit murder, Aggravated Assault FVA and Felony Kidnapping for crimes committed against Nora Andrade, 52, of Gainesville.
The crime remains under investigation by HCSO.
