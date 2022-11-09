A Gainesville man under investigation for the financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman has been charged with a long list of crimes, including theft of funds from the victim, as well as weapons and narcotics offenses, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, at his residence in the 4800 block of Hwy. 52. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to the residence as part of their investigation into the theft of more than $50,000 from the 82-year-old victim. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Stowers hiding in a closet. A further search of the property turned up 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.