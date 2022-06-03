Effective immediately, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will respond to all overnight calls within the jurisdiction of the Oakwood Police Department, including routine calls for service and calls for criminal investigation, according to a press release.
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Oakwood citizens need to be aware that Hall County patrol deputies will answer service calls in the Oakwood city limits between midnight and 6 a.m. daily.
“The Oakwood Police Department reached out to us for assistance and we agreed to help,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. “While our resources have not changed at the sheriff’s office, we are making adjustments to ensure all of our citizens are protected at all times of the day or night.”
The procedure for calling for law enforcement help has not changed for Oakwood residents. Emergency calls should go to 911, while non-emergency calls should be directed to 770-536-8812.
Questions about these changes should be directed to the City of Oakwood Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.