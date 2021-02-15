A Gainesville man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside of a north Hall County home with a firearm for several hours on Friday, Feb. 12.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Devon Mason Brannon, 36, into custody at approximately 3:45 p.m. outside of the residence on Underwood Drive.
Deputies responded to the initial call at roughly 11 a.m. in reference to an armed barricaded man at the home. They determined that Brannon forced his way into the house and began waving a handgun. Two other men and the woman who lives in the home were there at the time. Brannon knew all three.
Between the initial call time and Brannon’s surrender, the three other individuals in the home were able to leave without incident.
During the incident, officers made numerous attempts to contact Brannon via phone and loudspeaker but were unsuccessful.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., fire broke out on the second floor of the house, and Hall County Fire Services responded. Apparently overcome by smoke, Brannon broke a window and came out with his hands up at roughly 3:45 p.m.
There were no injuries reported during the incident, and no gunshots were fired by Brannon or law enforcement.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions and SWAT Team, as well as Hall County Fire Services, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Gainesville Police Department all had roles in the incident response.
