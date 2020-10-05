Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Gainesville man after a fatal wreck on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, was taken into custody after being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for injuries he suffered in the crash that killed Madison Nicole Gray, 17, of Gainesville. Gray was a passenger in the vehicle Beauford was driving.
Deputies responded to the single-car accident on White Sulphur Road at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 4. Hall County Fire Services personnel transported Beauford and Gray to the hospital, where Gray died.
According to the preliminary investigation by the HCSO accident investigation unit, Beauford, who was driving the 2006 Toyota Corolla, failed to maintain his lane of travel. The car left the roadway and rolled, striking a culvert and embankment. Beauford is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle.
Beauford remained in the Hall County Jail on Monday, Oct. 5.
The accident remains under investigation. Additional charges are forthcoming.
