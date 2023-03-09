The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a work release jail inmate who walked away from a job site Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the agency.
Ryan Michael Roper, 28, of Gainesville was at work with his employer in Jefferson when he apparently removed his ankle monitor. The ankle monitor was discovered at a location off Old Pendergrass Road.
Investigators are unsure in which direction Roper was traveling.
Roper is white, 5’10” tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.
Roper was in jail on charges of methamphetamine possession and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA), as well as probation violation. Warrants have been issued for Roper’s arrest for felony escape and interference with government property.
Anyone who sees Roper is asked to call 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
