Hall County deputies recently arrested a Gainesville man for various drug offenses and for firing gunshots during an argument.
Darius Keyonte Harrison, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil and reckless conduct. Harrison remained in jail as of Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded were called to 1,300 block of Marlow Drive on Sept. 7 for reports of a man who had fired gunshots.
"According to the initial investigation, Harrison arrived at the mobile home park and was involved in an argument with a woman he was in a relationship with," the HCSO said in a news release. "He fired a handgun twice into the air and drove away from the scene. No one was injured, and Deputies obtained a warrant for Harrison’s arrest."
Deputies with the HCSO Active Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit arrested Harrison without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 8, during a traffic stop on U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway at Shope Road. During the stop, Harrison was in possession of five candy ropes, each infused with at least 450 mg of THC oil. He also had 100 grams of marijuana, digital scales and a handgun in his possession.
The crimes remain under investigation by the HCSO.
