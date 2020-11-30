Hall County Fire Services recently collected $96,000 during this year’s “Give Burns the Boot” drive.
For the fifth year, Hall County citizens donated the most money of the more than 100 fire departments competing in the friendly competition statewide. The $96,000 raised is the most collected by Hall County Fire Services in a single year.
The collection effort happened over a three-day period in October.
“This is truly a testament not only to the men and women of Hall County Fire Services, who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty in service to their community, or in this case, to their fellow first responders. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the citizens of Hall County for their continued generosity and support. We know this year has been tough on all of us, and we are incredibly humbled by your willingness to donate to such a worthy cause during these difficult times,” said Chris Armstrong, Hall County Fire Services Chief.
The program has collected more than $14 million since 1990 for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.
"Under normal circumstances, Hall County Fire Services would receive a portion of the money collected; it would be used for fire safety and burn prevention programs in the community," according to a county news release. "But this year, due to the pandemic, Hall County has decided to donate that money back to the foundation."
