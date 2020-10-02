The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department together are one of 17 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) grant for 2021.
The grant was recently announced by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
Hall County/Gainesville HEAT Unit’s award totals $66,471.89 and marks the fifth year the unit has received funding through the program.
"The goal of HEAT is to combat crashes, injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI," according to the GOHS.
The Hall County/Gainesville HEAT Unit will use the grant to continue strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.
Totaling $3.2 million for 2021, HEAT grants fund specialized traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state.
"As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Hall County/Gainesville HEAT Unit will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints," the HCSO said in a news release.
For more information about the HEAT program or any other GOHS campaign, visit gahighwaysafety.org/or call 404-656-6996.
