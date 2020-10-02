A Lula woman was recently arrested for fraudulently seeking charitable contributions she claimed were for the family of a deceased firefighter.
Hall County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Linda Alice Morgan, 51, at her residence on Julian Baugh Road on Tuesday, Sept. 29. She is charged with fraudulent telephone solicitation.
"According to initial details of the investigation, a woman, later identified as Morgan, called a Clermont area business on Friday, Sept. 18, saying she was selling cakes for $40 each to raise money for the family of a Hall County Fire Services (HCFS) firefighter who had worked at Station 11 and recently died," the HCSO said in a news release. "The business owner did not purchase a cake but told Morgan he would call her back.
"In an effort to check the veracity of Morgan’s story, the business owner called Station 11 and provided the name of the so-called firefighter Morgan had given. While HCFS recently lost a Sergeant who worked at the station to cancer, the names didn’t match."
The business owner then notified the HCSO, and detectives began the investigation.
Following her arrest, Morgan was booked in at the Hall County Jail on the misdemeanor charge. She was released on $1,300 bond later Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who may have purchased a cake from Morgan under the guise of the fundraising story can contact Investigator Newberry at 770-297-4686.
