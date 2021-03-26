Hall County investigators are reexamining a 2014 cold case homicide.
According to a Hall County Sheriff's Office news release, Feb. 8 marked seven years since a family member found the body of Holly Fox Strickland, 32, behind her Oakwood-area home in the 5500 block of Raintree Trace. The mother of two had been shot.
Detectives are investing additional time and resources this year combing over files in the case with plans to conduct follow-up interviews. Additionally, they are seeking out new DNA testing.
Investigators, who have been in recent contact with Strickland’s family, hope it will pay off.
“Holly’s family deserves closure, and whoever is responsible for her death should be held accountable,” Investigator Alford said. “I hope our ongoing efforts and renewed public awareness will accomplish that.”
Prior to discovery of the body, Strickland had been reported missing and was last seen by family in her home at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2014.
For now, investigators are also renewing their call to the community for assistance.
“We’re asking that anyone who has information about Holly’s death or events leading up to it to please contact us,” Alford said. “No new detail is too small.”
Those with information are asked to call Investigator Alford at 770-533-7690, email malford@hallcounty.org or call the anonymous tip line at 770-503-3232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.