Hall County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening, Dec. 11, at a business in Buford.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies, as well as officers with the Flowery Branch and Gainesville Police Departments responded to the robbery that had just occurred at the Dollar General store near the intersection of Atlanta Hwy. and Hwy. 347/Friendship Road.
Law enforcement weren't able to locate the suspect and a K9 search was unsuccessful.
"According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect, holding a handgun, approached two female employees and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of the store’s cash while inside of the business," the HCSO said in a news release. "The victims were not injured."
The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 25-30-years-old with buzz-cut hair. He was wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a black T-shirt with a Star Wars graphic design. He was also wearing a white COVID mask.
Anyone with information on the suspect identity or whereabouts should contact HCSO Investigator Grindle at 770-533-7687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.