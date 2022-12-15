Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have arrested a Gainesville man for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Cameron Dakota Dove, 26, was booked at the Hall County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 14, four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two for possession of child pornography and two for distribution of the pornographic materials, according to a press release from the HCSO. The investigation began when local investigators received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). They determined Dove was in possession of at least two sexually explicit images of children while at his residence in northwest Hall County on Sept. 21.
