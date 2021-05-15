Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a man wanted for rape, child molestation and other crimes on Saturday, May 15, less than 24 hours after investigators asked the public for information on his whereabouts.
The HCSO warrants unit took Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, into custody without incident at approximately 7:30 a.m. on West Avenue in Gainesville.
The HCSO issued a public lookout for Hernandez-Bonilla on Friday, May 14. Following the BOLO release, information provided by the community led to his location and arrest.
Hernandez-Bonilla is charged with the following:
• two counts of rape
• aggravated child molestation
• three counts of child molestation
• fleeing/attempting to elude
• reckless driving
• obstruction of an officer
• failure to maintain lane
According to the ongoing investigation, Hernandez-Bonilla faces one count of rape for the alleged sexual assault of a female victim at his then-residence on Royal Way. The reported rape occurred on the afternoon of June 6.
The remaining charges stem from several alleged incidents involving a different female victim, who was under the age of 16. Hernandez-Bonilla reportedly committed those crimes at the victim’s residence in Hall County between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019.
Additionally, Hernandez-Bonilla has several outstanding warrants from an early morning Jan. 31, 2017, traffic incident on Hwy. 129/Athens Hwy. at Monroe Drive. Those charges include fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer and failure to maintain lane.
Hernandez-Bonilla was booked in at the Hall County Jail.
