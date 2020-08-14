An Oakwood man was recently arrested on charges related to the early-July kidnapping and aggravated assault of a woman in west Hall County.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies located Jeffery Shane Moore, 55, in Gainesville, on Aug. 12 and arrested him without incident. Moore is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and false imprisonment in the Friday evening, July 3, incident in the 5,200 block of Flat Creek Road.
"According to the investigation, Moore stopped his car at approximately 7:30 p.m. and forced the 20-year-old victim into his vehicle, inflicting cuts, abrasions and bruising during the kidnapping," the HCSO said in a news release. "Additionally, he assaulted the victim with a pair of scissors.
"The woman, who was randomly targeted, had been walking along the road when Moore stopped. According to investigators, the victim screamed and resisted, ultimately fighting her way out of Moore’s car before he drove off."
The HCSO had limited information on the suspect and vehicle, and investigators worked with the public and in late July were able to generate descriptions and a vehicle lookout for other law enforcement agencies.
With the assistance of the Oakwood Police Department, they were also able to identify Moore as the suspect.
On August 7, deputies located Moore’s car at a business on Spring Street in Gainesville where it had been towed for repairs. Investigators located the scissors used in the crime as well as additional evidence.
“It is truly incredible how this case came together,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Dogged determination by the victim to escape, hours of old-fashioned police work by our investigators and crucial assistance from Oakwood Police and the public are just some of the pieces that came together to bring this dangerous offender to justice.”
In addition to charges in the case, Moore was being held on a probation violation. He remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13. The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.