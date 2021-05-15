Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for two counts of rape and other offenses.
Investigators obtained warrants for the arrest of Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, on Monday, April 12. The charges include two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
Hernandez-Bonilla was last seen in the area of his previous residence on Royal Way in Gainesville, driving a black foreign passenger car. Hernandez-Bonilla is known to work in the HVAC field and uses several aliases:
•Alex Bonilla
•Selvin Arnulfo Bonilla
•Selvin Bonilla
•Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez
Hernandez-Bonilla is approximately 5-feet-six inches tall and weighs roughly 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
According to the ongoing investigation, Hernandez-Bonilla faces one count of rape for the alleged sexual assault of a female victim at his then-residence in the 1,200 block of Royal Way. The reported rape occurred on the afternoon of June 6.
The remaining charges stem from several alleged incidents involving a different female victim, who was under the age of 16. Hernandez-Bonilla reportedly committed those crimes at the victim’s residence in Hall County between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019.
Additionally, Hernandez-Bonilla has several outstanding warrants from an early morning Jan. 31, 2017, traffic incident on Hwy. 129/Athens Hwy. at Monroe Drive. Those charges include fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer and failure to maintain lane.
Anyone who spots Hernandez-Bonilla should not approach him, but call 911. HCSO investigators J. Phillips and R. Sinyard ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 770-536-5206 or 770-297-4697.
