Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) continue to look into a Friday evening incident at Cherokee Bluff High School where two handguns were discovered during a basketball game on the school campus.
According to a press release from the HCSO, school officials received a tip about the weapons and notified the school resource officer (SRO). The SRO found the weapons inside a book bag in a common area of a locker room and notified HCSO investigators. So far, investigators have identified one juvenile suspect in the case. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that the guns were brought to campus to threaten any particular group or individual.
