The Hall County Sheriff’s Office recently picked up state honors for driving under the influence enforcement efforts.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Georgia recently delivered the 16th annual Golden Shield Honors. MADD and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety typically present the awards, which honor efforts to stop drunk driving, at a large banquet. Instead of the gathering, MADD took video at each stop this year, put it together into a big package and streamed it.
The HCSO received the 2020 Agency of the Year honor in a tie with the Milledgeville Police Department. The HCSO also received the 2020 Agency DUI Hero award with 653 DUI arrests recorded for the year.
“It’s all because of these guys here on each side of me,” Lt. Todd Casper, head of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, said when accepting the agency awards with individual award winners around him. “They’re the workers, and they did all of the work.”
HCSO deputy John Thompson IV picked up individual Golden Shield awards as the DUI Officer of the Year and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) of the year. Thompson said he was humbled by the awards.
“Our unit just goes out and works every day. We don’t do any of this for recognition or awards,” he added. “We do it to save people’s lives.”
The following deputies were also recognized with Golden Shield Honors for their work in highway safety through DUI enforcement:
•Sgt. John Morgan – 25 DUI arrests
•Zachary Burnette – 33 DUI arrests
•Phillip Young – 56 DUI arrests
•Jeremy Cooksey - 102
•John Thompson IV – 153 DUI arrests
“I’m very proud of our team for receiving these awards, but more importantly, for working so hard to get DUI offenders off of our community roadways,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Deputy Thompson is a regular when it comes to these awards for his efforts serving the community. I’m honored to have him as a member of our agency.”
Video and photos of the ceremony are available at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
