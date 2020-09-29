A celebration of life procession is planned Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Hall County for Sheriff’s Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth.
Hollingsworth died on Sunday, Sept. 20.
According to a Hall County Sheriff's Office news release, traffic on two main thoroughfares in Gainesville will be impacted during the procession on Wednesday, Sept. 30, between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The HCSO welcomes members of the community to line these roadways to celebrate the life and service of Lt. Hollingsworth.
- All lanes of Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Rd. between Memorial Park Dr. and Hwy. 53/McEver Rd. will be closed.
- Southbound lanes of Hwy. 53/McEver Rd. will be closed between Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Rd. and Free Chapel.
The procession will end at Free Chapel on McEver Rd. where services for Lt. Hollingsworth are set to begin at 2 p.m. Motorists should expect delays and make alternate route plans around the closures.
Drivers should also be aware of rolling intersection closures as the family is escorted from the funeral home to the start of the main procession route.
- From Little & Davenport Funeral Home – Hwy. 53/Dawsonville Hwy. to Pearl Nix Pkwy.
- Pearl Nix Parkway to Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Rd.
- Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Rd. to procession start at Memorial Park Dr.
"As the men and women of the sheriff’s office honor their colleague and friend, they would like to thank the community for its patience on the roadways," the HCSO said in a news release.
