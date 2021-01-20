The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a train-the-trainer course for a new program in Georgia that is designed to help law enforcement officers thrive in a lengthy career.
Fourteen students from agencies across the state are completing a three-day course this week to become instructors in the Georgia Resiliency Program. New Master Resiliency instructors will take the message of mental, physical, social and spiritual health strategies to officers across the state.
The program is being organized by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) and Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
“When we purchase a new vehicle or some other piece of equipment, we require our officers to perform regular maintenance on that item,” Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) Executive Director Mike Ayers said. “We write policy governing the use of that item, and we require our officers to demonstrate proficiency with that tool before we allow them to use it. Tools cost money, and we have an obligation to use those funds well. We care for and perform preventative maintenance on those items, but do we do the same for our most important asset, our people?"
Ayers and others are now part of bringing such a program to Georgia, based on a model already implemented in New Jersey. Hall County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran recently became a master instructor and is part of training-the-trainers in Hall County.
“I believe officer resiliency is one of the most important issues we can address,” Cochran said. “When we improve an officer’s ability to better deal with certain issues, not only does the officer benefit, but so does their family and the community in which they serve.”
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said he is in full support of the effort which "promises to significantly reduce officer suicide and misconduct and provide officers with life skills to help them become resilient in every aspect of their lives."
