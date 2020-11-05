Authorities in Hall County are investigating the death of a Gainesville man. The incident occurred on Old Athens Rd.
Two men face charges in connection with a fight involving the man prior to his death.
Officers with the Gainesville Police Department were called to the home on Wednesday, Oct. 23. They performed CPR on the victim, John Aaron McMurray, 24. Gainesville Fire Department personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts. McMurray died on the scene.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators arrived a short time later at and began investigating the incident, which occurred in unincorporated Hall County.
According to the HCSO investigation, McMurray and two friends, Zachery Duane Russell, 28, of Flowery Branch, and John Marlin King Jr., 30, of Winder, were involved in a physical fight at McMurray’s residence. During the altercation, McMurray became unresponsive.
Investigators arrested both King and Russell on the morning of the incident for offenses related to the fight. King is charged with battery and aggravated assault. Russell faces charges of battery and party to the crime of aggravated assault. Both men remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Investigators sent the body to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy/toxicology tests. The results are pending. McMurray’s death remains under investigation by the HCSO, and the cause is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.