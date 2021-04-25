The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle traffic accident that occurred early Saturday, April 24, in south Hall.
Sheriff’s deputies, Flowery Branch Police Department officers and Hall County Fire Services personnel responded to the initial call on I-985 at approximately 1:30 a.m. The accident happened in the area of mile marker 11, between the Friendship and Spout Springs Roads exits.
According to the early investigation, the SUV left northbound lanes of the interstate, rolled several times and ejected the male driver, claiming his life. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Investigators are working to notify next of kin for the victim who did not live in the area.
