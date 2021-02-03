The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday, Feb. 2, attempted murder-suicide.
Deputies responded to the shooting at a residence on Old Pleasant Hill Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. and located two individuals suffering from shotgun wounds.
According to the initial investigation, the suspect, Horace Owens, 82, shot his daughter, 62, and then shot himself. The shooting was reportedly the result of a domestic incident at the home.
Hall County Fire Services transported Owens and the victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment. The victim was in stable condition at last check, while Owens was in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
