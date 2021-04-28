Hall County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, whose bodies were found inside of a car in a parking lot outside of a north Hall County business on Tuesday, April 27.
Deputies responded to a call from an employee of a business on Hwy. 60/Thompson Bridge Road, in the area of Farm Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. The employee spotted the deceased in the car and called 911.
Both individuals in the car suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound. At this point, detectives are investigating the case as an assisted-suicide and suicide. The deceased were in a relationship.
