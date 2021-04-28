The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Tuesday, April 27, in South Hall.
Deputies responded to the crash between two passenger vehicles at approximately 2:30 p.m. The collision happened on Hwy. 13/Atlanta Highway, just south of Holiday Road.
The crash claimed the life of one driver, a woman, and injured the second driver, a man. Hall County Fire Services transported the male victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Each driver was traveling alone.
