The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death involving a possible homicide off Hwy. 60/Candler Rd.
Deputies responded to the initial call on Wednesday, April 21, regarding a deceased man at a residential property on Talmo Road.
Authorities say there appears to have been a struggle at the property. The deceased man showed signs of blunt force trauma.
Investigators have developed several viable leads in the case and are following up on them. There are no indications of any danger to the community at this time, the HCSO said in a news release.
