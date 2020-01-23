The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, at a business in South Hall County.
Deputies responded to the Verizon Wireless store in the 4,000 block of Hwy. 347/Lanier Islands Pkwy. at approximately 8:10 p.m.
During the initial investigation, they determined that a male suspect had robbed two employees of the business at gunpoint. The man made off with store merchandise worth several thousand dollars.
According to early details, the robber approached a female employee near the back door of the business and forced her inside at gunpoint. After getting the merchandise he demanded from a male employee, the suspect told the two victims to lie on the bathroom floor while he escaped. No one suffered injury during the crime.
The robber is described as a black male who was wearing a black shirt, black jacket, jeans and white shoes. He had a towel-like cloth over the bottom of his face and was wearing a hood. The man left the scene in a brown 2008 to 2013 Cadillac CTS.
Anyone with information on the suspect identity or whereabouts should contact HCSO investigator Grindle at 770-533-7687.
The incident remains under investigation by the HCSO.
