A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Flowery Branch man on several charges in connection with a recent child molestation incident in South Hall County.
Joshua Todd Allen, 34, is charged with aggravated sodomy, first-degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, child molestation, incest and aggravated assault.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, HCSO deputies responded to a report of child molestation. They met with the victim, a minor female child, and an adult family member at a safe location. The two left the residence where the incident happened earlier Saturday evening. The suspect also left the home prior to law enforcement being notified.
According to the initial investigation, Allen assaulted a minor female child at his residence on Capitola Farm Road. During the incident, Allen threatened the victim and locked her in a room, preventing her from leaving. He forced the victim to perform various sex acts on him.
HCSO investigators obtained warrants for Allen’s arrest on Monday, Feb. 10. He turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Allen remained in jail without bond on Friday afternoon, Feb. 14.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
