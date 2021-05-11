The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for a missing woman, Mary Nicole Shoemake.
Shoemake, 42, of the South Hall area, was believed to be in the Canton/Cherokee County area as of May 9. She was last seen there at a Walmart store picking up a prescription.
Shoemake is described as being 4'11" and weighing 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.
