Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian McNair, 53, died July 20 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a serious illness.
McNair had been transported from his home in Habersham County to the Gainesville hospital on Sunday evening.
McNair, who served in the HCSO jail division, last worked a shift on Thursday, July 9.
Lt. Brian McNair started his service at the Sheriff’s Office in 2000 and worked for the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office prior to that. McNair was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Georgia National Guard, where he was deployed in active duty several times.
McNair, of Clarkesville, is survived by his wife Wendy and their nine children, ranging from toddler to college-aged.
“The news of Lt. McNair’s passing came as a great shock to his family and his law enforcement family this morning,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “He will forever be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and the counties he served in Georgia. Words cannot express my desire for this community to pray for Lt. McNair’s family.”
Arrangements for Lt. Brian McNair are pending at McGahee Griffin Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of establishing a fund at Peach State Bank & Trust in Gainesville to benefit the family of Lt. McNair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.