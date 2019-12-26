The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) distributed nearly 100 bicycles to families in need during the 2019 Christmas Bicycle Program.
"From its beginnings in 1997, the program has grown each year with new bicycles destined to be what may be the only gifts some children in need receive," organizers state.
The Court Services Division of the HCSO organizes and facilitates the program and distributed more than 100 bicycles on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Hall County Courthouse.
Santa, his deputy elves and Sheriff Gerald Couch were on hand to greet families and load up the new wheels.
The 2019 bicycle program exceeded the $10,000 fundraising goal. Twenty-seven families were assisted and 102 bicycles were distributed. Bicycles were donated to 23 foster children and 100 helmets were donated by Safe Kids Northeast Georgia. Gift cards were also distributed — along with the bicycles — with help from community partners.
Planning for the program begins early each year and is funded through the Sheriff’s Show & Shine summer car show and donations from deputies and the community.
“Meeting and spending time with these families on Wednesday was worth more than any gifts we could help them with,” Sheriff Couch said. “From their stories about domestic violence, to the death of a household provider, we all should realize just how blessed most of us are. I’m thankful for the work of our staff in this monumental but worthwhile annual effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.