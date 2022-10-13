Hall County Sheriff's Office

After a two year pause, the American Cancer Society’s Flippin’ for the Tatas fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness and Education Month returns to Hall County. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

Children are invited to a free trunk or treat and they can also visit with local public safety personnel, but the centerpiece of the day is the traditional tire flipping event at 11 a.m. Lt. Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will see how many times he can flip a 555-lb. earthmover tire in a 20-minute time frame.

