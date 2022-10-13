After a two year pause, the American Cancer Society’s Flippin’ for the Tatas fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness and Education Month returns to Hall County. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.
Children are invited to a free trunk or treat and they can also visit with local public safety personnel, but the centerpiece of the day is the traditional tire flipping event at 11 a.m. Lt. Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will see how many times he can flip a 555-lb. earthmover tire in a 20-minute time frame.
Cochran is a world-record holder in similar events and he’s been training hard for 2022.
“This year will be the sixth time I’ve done this for the American Cancer Society’s local chapter,” Cochran said.
Even though I’ve had a purpose behind every tire-flip event, this one is extra personal. I have a close relative who battled breast cancer this year. This one is for her and the others fighting this disease.”
Local businesses have pledged a certain dollar amount per flip and to date the pledges have surpassed the $10,000 mark. Based on Cochran’s history with ACS’s Flippin’ for the Tatas events, that’s more than $125 per flip so far. Other businesses and individuals are invited to add their pledges by contacting Rena Pendley with the American Cancer Society at 770-988-5544 or rena.pendley@cancer.org. Donations will be taken the day of the event, as well. Also, for a $25 donation, businesses may set up a trunk with candy or other goodies for the Trunk or Treat.
WHAT: American Cancer Society Flippin’ for the Tatas Fundraising event for breast cancer awareness, education and support
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Trunk or Treat
WHERE: University of North Georgia – Gainesville Campus
(Everything will take place in the parking lot next to the Performing Arts Center)
