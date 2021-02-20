A Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and Uniform Patrol Division deputies tracked down a man with arrest warrants who ran on foot from a traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 19.
Deputies arrested Antwain Labronski Parks, 34, of Hampton, at approximately 7:20 a.m. after the K9 team found him hiding under the back deck of a home in Flowery Branch.
The search began at roughly 6 a.m., when deputies stopped a car on the northbound side of I-985, just south of the Hwy. 13/Atlanta Hwy. overpass. The driver, later identified as Parks, took off on foot.
A K9 team responded, and along with deputies, tracked Parks across Hog Mountain Road, along Credit Drive and to Creek Side Drive, where the K9 found him under the deck.
Deputies cited Parks for driving while his license was suspended and driving without his headlights on.
Parks had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Hall (Gainesville Police), Douglas, Gwinnett and Walton counties.
