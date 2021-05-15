The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has updated its annual Physical Abilities Assessment to mirror the state’s new Physical Agility Test. Beginning this year, the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) began requiring all candidates to pass the PAT before admission into POST-approved police academies in Georgia.
HCSO began its own assessment effort in late-2014, with implementation in 2015 as a yearly requirement for each jail officer and deputy. New hires were also required to complete the PAA.
“Each year since its inception, we’ve experienced better completion rates with our own PAA,” Lt. Greg Cochran said. “It’s been rewarding to witness it.”
Rather than two assessments, the HCSO modified its existing PAA to be in line with the PAT. The differences are subtle and essentially add a low crawl and a window climb to the previous HCSO course. While it is a requirement only for academy entrants across Georgia, the HCSO will require the PAT for its deputies and jail officers each year.
“We’ve worked hard for more than five years to improve the physical readiness of our men and women in uniform,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “I’m excited to make the PAT our annual assessment, joining other agencies from across Georgia on this important commitment to fitness.”
In making the changes, HCSO is recognized as an official PAT testing facility by GPSTC. Several groups of academy candidates from other agencies, as well HCSO hopefuls, have already completed testing at HCSO Headquarters.
“I would like to commend and support Sheriff Couch and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in their promotion of a physical fitness initiative,” GPSTC Executive Director Chris Wigginton said. “This continues to be an important step in the right direction to not only help maintain a safe and healthy environment, but also to help prepare future cadets for the physical demands required of a law enforcement officer. Using the physical agility test as their annual physical assessment is an excellent way to gauge the level of officer fitness. Having physically fit officers enables the HCSO to provide that professional service that is expected by their communities.”
