A man at a Judicial Place address said another man, with whom he’s been on bad terms since high school, threatened him and his family as a continuation of a 25-year grudge.

The man provided Braselton police voice messages of the other man yelling at him about events from high school. According to the incident report, he threatened to harm the man’s family toward the end of the message. The man said he believed the other man was drunk or high when he left the message.

