A man at a Judicial Place address said another man, with whom he’s been on bad terms since high school, threatened him and his family as a continuation of a 25-year grudge.
The man provided Braselton police voice messages of the other man yelling at him about events from high school. According to the incident report, he threatened to harm the man’s family toward the end of the message. The man said he believed the other man was drunk or high when he left the message.
While the man spoke to an officer, the former high school classmate called again to challenge him to fight. The man said he did not want to press charges.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•criminal damage to property on Broadway Ave. where a driver reportedly rammed two gate control arms at a warehouse with his vehicle, knocking them off their control towers.
•information on Wesleyan Place where a juvenile reportedly threatened to commit suicide by overdosing on pills. A medical unit transported the teen to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•agency assist on Henderson Falls Way where a woman detoxing was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Monta Vista Way where a man reportedly approached residences and rang doorbells. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, speeding and driving with no proof of valid insurance during a traffic stop.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Ave. where a woman told an officer she was high on fentanyl and was trying to walk to her house. She was transported to Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville.
•damage to a vehicle on Bald Cypress Dr. where a man said someone shot the front windshield and side of his van, damaging it.
•disturbance on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man argued with his girlfriend after she reportedly drank wine with medications and flirted with a colleague in their hotel room.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 124 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop.
•driving under the influence of alcohol, open-container violation and failure to maintain lane where a woman, who reportedly smelled like alcohol, refused a field sobriety test following a crash into a ditch. According to the incident report, she was taken into custody, but the Gwinnett County Jail medical staff refused to admit her due to her blood pressure.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 124 where a husband and wife reportedly argued as they traveled down the highway. The husband reportedly stopped the vehicle and walked away.
Arrests reported to Braselton Police include:
•Steven Desarno, 66, 1724 Sapling Ct., Concord, California — simple battery, criminal damage and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Desarno reportedly yelled at a woman in a parking lot and damaged her passenger-side mirror, leading to his arrest. He reportedly resisted and walked away from an officer as he tried to handcuff him, and the officer tased him.
•Laurica Vincent Chafen, 48, 6700 Bellows Ct., Charlotte, North Carolina — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, criminal trespass/damaged property and pedestrians on the highway. Chafen was arrested after reportedly standing in the middle of a roadway and jumping on a woman’s vehicle, damaging the hood. Three bags believed to be cocaine were reportedly found on Chafen when he arrived at the Gwinnett County Jail.
•Marcel Ramone Fields, 18, 1399 New Liberty Way Dr., Braselton — damage to property and criminal trespass/damaged property. Fields was arrested after a juvenile said Fields, a friend of her ex-boyfriend, struck her windshield with a bat, shattering it. The incident was reportedly captured on video. Fields said he hit the windshield after the juvenile continued driving by the location and throwing objects onto the property.
•John Levi Cook, 39, 307 Paden Dr., Lawrenceville — bench warrant (superior court), speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and open container violation. Cook was arrested after reportedly driving off from a traffic stop after being pulled over for speeding at 100 mph on I-85. The pursuit of Cook ended near the 129-mile marker, where he stopped his vehicle. Police learned that Cook had felony arrest warrants out of Gwinnett County and Walton County.
