A homeless man said another man chased him with a stick and hit him on his right arm at a residence on Sam Freeman Rd.
The man, who reported the incident to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), said the alleged attack came after he’d borrowed a cell phone from a resident on Sam Freeman Rd. Following the phone call, the man said the alleged attacker arrived at the residence and assaulted him “for no reason.”
The man reportedly had a red mark on his right elbow.
The resident who allowed the complainant to use the cell phone said he did not witness an attack and said the suspect was no longer at the scene.
He also said the complainant had slept on his porch for three nights and wanted him barred from his property.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•information on Ward Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend possibly accessed her bank information.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Skelton Rd. where a man, who reportedly had contracted COVID-19 and suffered from other medical issues, passed away.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a barking dog was reported in the area.
•dispute on West Broad St. where a woman said her brother was hit by a man while his vehicle was being repossessed. The man involved in the reported incident said he did not hit the complainant’s brother but pushed him to prevent him from taking the keys out of the ignition.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where juveniles were seen climbing on the roof of an auto parts store. No juveniles were seen on the roof when a deputy arrived.
•theft on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said an espresso machine she ordered was stolen. She said FedEx reported that the machine was delivered to her residence, but she said she did not receive it.
•simple battery on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said another man grabbed his coat and “jacked him up” during an argument over money owed. This reportedly occurred after the complainant said profanity was directed at him and slurs were made regarding his height. The complainant said he would seek medical attention at a hospital for neck pain.
•theft on Walnut River Trail where a woman reported having video footage and photos showing a man drive up to one of her construction sites and steal 38 pieces of lumber. She said the man also attempted to steal plumbing equipment.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a homeless man who had reportedly overdosed was dropped off to fire and rescue personnel. He was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Duck Rd. where a woman said her government-issued phone had been “hijacked.” She said the phone was being used by someone to send text messages and create social media accounts.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Ave. where a woman at a senior-living apartment said a male used a key in an attempt to enter her unit. The woman said a neighbor reported a similar incident. The woman said she was told the male was the son of a resident and a “troublemaker.” The woman also said she suspected the male was high or intoxicated and had mistakenly attempted to enter her apartment.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a counselor reported that a student was being bullied.
