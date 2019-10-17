A candidate for Hoschton City Council, Shantwon Astin, was recently hit by a car while walking down the road.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for the hit and run report on White St. on Oct. 7.
Astin said he was walking down White St. and the driver saw him, hit his brakes and then “gassed it” towards him. He said the blue Kia SUV hit him on the left side and “he used his hands to push off of the car so he wouldn’t get ran over,” according to the police report.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly yelled out the window, “get out of the road mother f***er.”
Astin wasn’t able to get a tag number, but said the vehicle had a North Carolina tag.
Astin had reportedly been meeting with fellow council candidate Adam Ledbetter to discuss an upcoming candidate forum. When Astin left, Ledbetter said he heard yelling coming from outside and Ledbetter ultimately took off after the suspect’s SUV, but the suspect was driving over 100 miles-per-hour and passing cars, so he couldn’t catch it.
The incident was also captured on video.
Astin refused a med unit.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•harassing phone calls on Creek Side Dr. where a woman reported an ex-boyfriend constantly harasses her. She said she was afraid of what he was going to do because he's been using drugs and he was "acting crazy and not making sense" when he came to her house to retrieve belongings.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported she gave a piano teacher money to buy her daughter a new keyboard and the money wasn't paid back.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 53 where a man took a drink without paying. He is suspected of multiple shoplifting incidents at the store.
•information on Legendary Dr. where a church pastor reported a man made a comment on the church's Facebook page saying he was displeased that churches rob money from people and how they teach false teachings.
•suspicious activity on City Sq. where a man reported someone splattered some kind of red sauce on the front window of a building.
•death investigation on Pocket Rd. where a 58-year-old male was found dead. A handgun was located near the man's hand.
•fourth degree forgery on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone took a check from a mailbox, then forged and cashed it.
•suspicious activity on Legacy Dr. where a man reported seeing a vehicle drive into a cul-de-sac and turn its lights off. He followed the vehicle and saw it speed off and park behind a church where two men got out of the car, looked in the trunk and got back in the vehicle before leaving the scene.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man reported he purchased a watch from someone that may have been stolen.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Ln. where a woman reported seeing two people walk up and down the road before a vehicle picked them up and drove back and forth on the road.
•suspicious person on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man reported two people were in the area and looked suspicious.
•custody dispute on East Jefferson St. where a man and woman had a dispute about the time one of them would retrieve their children.
•medical assist on Quail Run where officers responded to a report of a man underneath a tractor. He wasn't trapped and appeared to be OK. He said he would get his wife to take him to the hospital.
•disturbance on Hwy. 60 where someone reported hearing gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported someone left a box of wires and other items on his trailer.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after found stumbling in the roadway. Officers said he appeared to be under the influence of something and the man admitted to taking multiple Xanax pills.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported seeing a light near her residence and hearing movement. She said it could have been a deer and officers said the light was just a streetlight.
•assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said a vehicle struck his and left the scene.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man reported having a verbal argument with his wife. He also said she refused to let him out of the bedroom at one point during the argument.
•lost property on Davenport Rd. where a woman lost her wallet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.