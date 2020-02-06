A Hoschton man was recently arrested on a number of drug charges after he was caught driving under the influence with two juveniles in the vehicle.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Ray Parker, 48, of Hoschton, on Jan. 30 following a traffic stop on Clover Mill Rd. at Doster Creek Rd. Jefferson.
Parker was reportedly under the influence of some type of drug. He had two juveniles in the vehicle with him.
The Department of Family and Children Services was notified concerning the children.
Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone and possible THC oil during the traffic stop.
Parker was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycodone, DUI-drugs, two counts of endangering a child by DUI and obstructing an intersection.
