A Hoschton man was recently arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to his house while people were inside.
Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted with the arrest of Aaron Vaughn, 25, of Hoschton, who is charged with first degree arson and making terroristic threats for his alleged involvement in setting fire to the residence in which he lived.
Vaughn was taken to the Jackson County Jail after his Nov. 17 arrest and was awaiting a bond hearing.
“Vaughn set fire to his home with two others inside. These actions show that he has no regard for human safety,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, due to the hard work of investigators, no one was injured in the fire and the suspect was captured a short time later.”
The fire occurred Nov. 17 around 4:50 p.m. at 1043 Bill Watkins Road in Hoschton. Vaughn was allegedly spotted with a lighter and gasoline near the right side, front corner of the home. The 2,000 square-foot, 19-year-old structure suffered minor damage to the exterior.
Vaughn was later apprehended by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a friend’s residence down the street.
Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the West Jackson Fire Department with this investigation.
First degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 20 years, or both.
