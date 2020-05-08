A Hoschton man who was already booked in the Gwinnett County Jail on unrelated charges now faces a murder charge.
Gwinnett County homicide detectives recently obtained warrants for Stefan Weidenbener, 28, of Hoschton, who is suspected of murdering Shane Meyerhoffer, 27, of North Carolina.
Detectives have been working on this case since April 6 and now believe that the motive for this murder was drug-related.
After receiving a 911 phone call about gunshots on April 6, officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to the intersection of Pirkle Rd. and Gooodwood Blvd. and located Meyerhoffer near the roadway. He was deceased from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.
Weidenbener has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Weidenbener was already in the Gwinnett County Jail for unrelated charges and was served with the new warrants after they were signed by a judge.
