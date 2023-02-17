The Hoschton Police Department has hired a new officer, Evan Kesler, as the agency — reinstated by the city council in July 2021 — continues to expand.
With the addition of Kesler, the Hoschton Police Department has three full-time officers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Hoschton Police Department has hired a new officer, Evan Kesler, as the agency — reinstated by the city council in July 2021 — continues to expand.
With the addition of Kesler, the Hoschton Police Department has three full-time officers.
Kesler has served in law enforcement for a decade, beginning in 2013 when he worked in the Jackson County Jail. He graduated from the police academy in 2015 as an honor graduate and moved into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol division.
In January 2017, the JCSO promoted Kesler to corporal, a rank he held until July 2022, when the agency promoted him to sergeant.
Kesler is a former military, serving as a combat engineer in the United States Army. He grew up in Nicholson and has lived in the Jefferson area. Kesler has three sons.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.