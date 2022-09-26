Braselton Police Department will host a presentation on identity theft and fraud awareness Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Braselton Community Room at 5040 Hwy. 53.
The program will last approximately 45 minutes, followed by 15 mins of questions and answers.
The following topics will be covered:
•defining the types of identity theft and fraud
•how law enforcement investigates identity theft and fraud
•how to can identify a scam
•steps to avoid being a victim
•what to do if identity theft and fraud occurs
•how to contest items on credit reports
•general tips on avoiding financial crime
The instructor will have handouts from the Federal Trade Commission as well as other documents used by the Braselton Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.