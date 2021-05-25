The following incidents were recently reported to the Braselton Police Department:
•lost/found property on Braselton Pkwy. where someone found a firearm along the side of the road.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tire damaged a vehicle.
•civil matter on Cody Dr. where a man said his vehicle was damaged in a car wash.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; operating a vehicle without a license/plate/decal; driving without a valid license; and no proof of insurance on Hwy. 124. Officers stopped a vehicle that didn't have a license plate. The vehicle didn't have insurance or registration. Officers also saw marijuana in the vehicle.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a woman said an acquaintance followed her and drove in a way that indicated she was trying to cause an accident.
•domestic disturbance on Franklin St. where two people had a verbal argument that resulted in a struggle.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris flew off a truck and damaged a vehicle.
•theft on Sienna Valley Dr. where a man reported a laptop was stolen.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her belongings were taken from a hotel room.
•damage to property on I-85 where a tree fell off a vehicle and struck another vehicle, causing damage to a tire.
ARREST
The BPD recently arrested the following:
Daniel Arthur Landsberg, 44, 248 Garlow Dr., Winder — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and open container. Landsberg was stopped for failing to maintain lane. Officers smelled alcohol on him and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.